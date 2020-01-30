Helen Glover shares first adorable photo of two-week-old twins' faces - see pic The Olympic rower still doesn't have a name for them though

She gave birth to twins two weeks ago, and now Helen Glover has finally shared an adorable photo of their faces – but they still don't have names. The Olympic rower shared the sweet image on Instagram Thursday evening, revealing that the little boy and girl are adjusting well to their new family. Captioning the cute close-up of the pair, she wrote: "2 weeks in the world! Almost there on names, they are just so cute and fitting into our family perfectly." Helen's followers loved the sweet snap, with one commenting: "Absolutely beautiful. So many congratulations," while another said: "Ahh, Helen, such beautiful adorable babies, I could just snuggle up to them, baby on the left looks so much like Logan, you must be so proud."

Helen still hasn't picked names for her twins

Helen and her husband, wildlife presenter and naturalist Steve Backshall, revealed their exciting news exclusively to HELLO! Online earlier this month. Helen, 33, gave birth to a boy and a girl on Thursday 16 January, little siblings for their 18-month-old son Logan. The couple exclusively said: "We are so excited to welcome the babies to our family! It is going to be a learning curve for us juggling the two of them and Logan, but we are already loving the journey." Over on Instagram, Helen also shared a gorgeous photo of her twins tiny feet, writing: "We're gonna need a bigger boat! Welcome to the world little ones. Your big brother is already setting the pace and is so pleased to meet you. Tips for surviving 3 under 2 on a postcard please."

Helen gave birth on 16th January

The happy news that they were expecting was first revealed at the Animal Hero Awards at the end of September when the couple - who married in a clifftop ceremony back in 2016 in a wedding covered exclusively by HELLO! - handed out the awards. While presenting the Inspirational Animal of the Year award to a dog called Barrie, the two-time Olympic champion rower was clearly emotional as she said: "I'm definitely blaming my pregnancy hormones for this." She later tweeted: "An absolute dream to present the @AnimalHeroAward and first official outing of the bump!"

