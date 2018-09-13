Steve Backshall opens up about the difficulties of spending so much time apart from newborn baby The wildlife presenter and his wife Helen Glover welcomed their first child in July

Steve Backshall has opened up about the anguish he feels being away from his newborn son while adventuring abroad for work. The wildlife presenter, who recently returned from travelling the world for upcoming series Expedition with Steve Backshall, welcomed little Logan with wife Helen Glover in July. "I got back from the desert last week, and leave for the jungle for six weeks (next week)," he explained. "It's so hard, I miss him horribly, and as he is so young I will be missing huge parts of his life while away. But what can I do? I've spent twenty five years making a career for myself doing expeditions! I can't give up on it now!"

Helen Glover and Steve Backshall welcomed their son in July

When asked if he ever takes something from home away with him during his travels, Steve replied: "On most expeditions space is at a premium. When you have to carry it on your back everyday, every little luxury is a bit too much." The 45-year-old and his Olympic star wife announced their son's birth at the end of July, both sharing a photo of their son's tiny foot. "Steve and I are excited to welcome Baby Boy Backshall to the world, we promise to make it a great one for you little man @SteveBackshall," Helen wrote on Instagram. The naturalist broadcaster and author also shared the same snap, and captioned it: "The biggest adventure begins @Helenglovergb."

The presenter has been filming new series Expedition with Steve Backshall © Martin Hartley

Speaking about what he and his wife enjoy doing in their free time, Steve revealed: "We kayak and SUP together. Last year we did the Devizes to Westminster kayak race - 125 miles non-stop, and won the mixed category! We also raised around £400,000 to buy and protect a vulnerable patch of Borneo rainforest." The new dad will soon be appearing at the YachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show on Saturday 15th September. For more information: https://www.southamptonboatshow.com

