Ashley Banjo is excitedly counting down the time until he welcomes his second child with wife Francesca – and it looks like he's not the only one. The Dancing on Ice judge shared an adorable clip on Wednesday of his daughter Rose "prepping" for the arrival of her little brother or sister. Rose can be seen playing with her dolls, sweetly cuddling the toy after wrapping it up in a bright pink blanket. Revealing that little Rose doesn't have long left to wait until she welcomes her sibling, Ashley captioned his Instagram Story clip: "Not long to wait baby…" Wife Francesca also wrote over the clip: "Prepping to be a big sister."

The 31-year-old star and his wife became parents for the first time after Rose was born in February 2019. The almost one-year-old was born while Ashley was working on Dancing on Ice, and he shared the happy news of her birth on Instagram. After sharing the first picture of his baby, he wrote: "Our beautiful daughter came into the world at 6:45pm on 21st February 2019 - weighing a healthy 8lbs 13oz. Her name is Rose Adura Banjo. I am in the deepest love ever with my little family. @francescabanjo I love you and am so proud #nextchapter."

Ashley Banjo's daughter Rose is excitedly awaiting the arrival of her little sibling

Just ten months after Rose's arrival, the couple announced they are expecting their second child. In December 2019, Ashley shared a photo of himself and Francesca holding their daughter, who was clutching a baby scan in her hands. Admitting it was a surprise to them both, Ashley wrote: "It's a good job we like surprises! Baby number 2 is officially in the mum oven ladies and gents and I feel so blessed and excited. Our little family is growing @francescabanjo."

