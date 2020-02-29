Stacey Dooley reveals whether she and boyfriend Kevin Clifton will have kids The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton like to remain tight-lipped about their relationship. But in a rare move, the documentary-maker has opened up about their romance, even admitting that Kevin would be an "amazing father". Speaking about her boyfriend, Stacey gushed: "He is an angel. He is the kindest man I’ve met. His temperament is very chilled and he would be an amazing father."

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton met on Strictly in 2018

While she may rate Kevin's future parenting skills, that doesn't mean the couple are in a rush to start a family of their own. Talking about their future plans, Stacey said on a Hosteing Laura Jackson podcast: "I think I want to have kids I’m sort of back and forth. I love the idea of having a gang, a unit, an us against the world. I love all that. And I would to take care of someone. But I’m also quite morbid and because I’ve seen so much (expletive), I think what am I bringing them into?"

Stacey Dooley thinks Kevin Clifton will be an 'amazing father'

Stacey and Kevin's romance appears to be going from strength to strength, and they are very supportive of each other's career. Earlier this month, Stacey shared a cute snap of her congratulating her boyfriend backstage after she watched him perform in the stage adaptation of the 1998 film The Wedding Singer. "My clever star," she simply wrote across the lovely photo of them embracing. Kevin then uploaded the same picture on his account, and gushed: "My girl came to me in The Wedding Singer last night @sjdooley."

Kevin also managed to find time to cheer Stacey on at the Strictly live show in Birmingham last month, and couldn't resist congratulating his girlfriend on Instagram. "So proud of @sjdooley hosting the @bbcstrictly live arena tour. Smashing it and nailing the aesthetics." He also shared a series of videos, showing the presenter speaking to the audience, whilst he could be heard shouting, "woo," on several occasions.

