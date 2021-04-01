Rachel Riley reveals hilarious parenting fail with baby Maven: Photo

Rachel Riley suffered an unfortunate mishap during a recent outing with her daughter, Maven!

The Countdown star, 35, took to Instagram to share a funny photo documenting the toddler's little accident and explained: "Baby was kindly sharing her water when she stopped to give me a kiss!

"Water carried on pouring… now I look like I've peed myself. Thanks baby! #mumlife."

WATCH: Rachel Riley's daughter makes her Countdown debut

The photo shows Rachel and Maven on a train station platform, both wearing matching pink. While the 15-month-old can be seen sweetly looking up at the camera and sat on her scooter, her mum is looking down at her in disbelief – wet patch clearly visible.

"Yeah, yeah, we've all used that excuse!" one fan joked, while a second added: "100% this will get referenced in Cats Does Countdown!" And a third commented: "Those are the moments to remember!"

Rachel revealed Maven's mishap with an Instagram photo

Rachel shares her daughter with Strictly star Pasha Kovalev – who was also presumably the photographer on the day.

The couple first met when they were partnered up on Strictly, and announced their pregnancy news in May 2019. In June that year, the couple decided to elope and tied the knot in a secret Las Vegas ceremony, before welcoming their baby girl on 15 December 2019.

Rachel and Pasha were married in Las Vegas in June 2019

In a recent interview with HELLO!, Rachel opened up about Maven's love of dancing and shared her hopes for expanding their family further.

"She's very happy. She loves dancing. She's done her first couple of tantrums last week, which at 14 months I'm like ok...it's kind of funny,” she admitted.

"She's in this phase where whenever we sit down to eat dinner and put some music on, she forces us off the chairs and make us dance. If there's a song that she likes, she pushes you off! The other day it was Barry Manilow, sometimes it's a 90s dance tune.

Little Maven has already shown a love of dance

"She loves her dancing. As soon as she could start twirling, it's like every night, it's time to dance."

Asked if she and Pasha would like to have more children, Rachel responded: "Yeah I think we'd like another one... Some of my friends had twins by accident and a few of them have got three little ones and everyone seemed to have them straight after. No one regrets it though, do they?"

