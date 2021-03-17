Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's little girl is a Strictly star in the making!

This week, the proud mum shared a sweet video showing father and daughter dancing together and revealed that one-year-old Maven had decided to disrupt her dad's rehearsals.

Sharing the video with fans, Rachel, 35, wrote: "Madam gatecrashed @riseupwitharts rehearsals this week, looking good Daddy! @PashaKovalev. Tickets available now for the fab online event on World Theatre Day, 27th March."

WATCH: Pasha Kovalev's dance rehearsals gatecrashed by baby Maven

Pasha, 41, was quick to respond to his wife’s post, resharing the clip on Twitter along with a caption of his own.

"Unfortunately the baby came with too many demands in her rider, so we've decided to stick with our original cast of dancers, singers and actors," he joked. "Sorry Mave, can't afford that many fruit pouches and teddies!"

Rachel and Pasha welcomed little Maven in December 2019

Rachel and Pasha met when they were partnered up on Strictly, and announced her pregnancy in May 2019. In June the couple decided to elope and tied the knot in a secret Las Vegas ceremony, before welcoming their baby girl on 15 December 2019.

Rachel recently sat down for an exclusive chat with HELLO! in which she spoke about her daughter's love of dancing, and her hopes of expanding her family.

The Strictly stars were married in a secret Las Vegas ceremony

"She's very happy. She loves dancing. She's done her first couple of tantrums last week, which at 14 months I'm like ok...it's kind of funny,” she shared.

"She's in this phase where whenever we sit down to eat dinner and put some music on, she forces us off the chairs and make us dance. If there's a song that she likes, she pushes you off! The other day it was Barry Manilow, sometimes it's a 90s dance tune.

Rachel recently revealed Maven's love of dancing

"She loves her dancing. As soon as she could start twirling, it's like every night, it's time to dance."

Asked if she and Pasha would like to have more children, Rachel responded: "Yeah I think we'd like another one... Some of my friends had twins by accident and a few of them have got three little ones and everyone seemed to have them straight after. No one regrets it though, do they?"

