Gorka Marquez has shared a precious video of his daughter Mia fast asleep - and the tiny tot certainly is one sleeping beauty.

The Strictly Come Dancing star was pictured cradling his baby in his arms as he showed her off to fans on Instagram, with the caption: "PAPA-PILOW vol 2. I think someone is a bit tired after a long day playing @glouiseatkinson #bestthing."

WATCH: Gorka Marquez's daughter Mia reacts to unusual dinner

Proud mum Gemma Atkinson was quick to reply, saying: "Mi familia [heart emoji]," which translates to, "my family". Fellow Strictly professional Amy Dowden added: "Mia is just so adorable!!!!" Actress Caroline Quentin remarked: "Perfect."

Fans of the star commented on the cuteness overload: "Best cuddles ever!" Another post read: "Precious times." One more person stated: "Beautiful. Papa pillows are the best."

Gemma, 36, and Gorka, 30, met on the set of Strictly in 2017, when the actress and presenter made it to the final with Aljaz Skorjanec. They began dating after the series ended and welcomed their daughter Mia on 4 July 2019.

Gorka uploaded this cute snap of Mia

On Valentine's Day this year, they shared the happy news that they are engaged, after months of speculation that Gorka would propose following the end of the last series of the dance show, which saw the couple live apart for more than two months.

They confirmed their engagement with a romantic selfie which showed Gemma sporting an exquisite diamond ring. "Valentine's forever... Of course, I said yes," she gushed in the caption.

Appearing on Steph's Packed Lunch on Monday, pro dancer Gorka opened up about his proposal to Gemma. "I had it planned a week earlier," he said.

The Strictly stars became parents in July 2019

"I had a surprise for the anniversary but obviously COVID and everything. So I postponed it a week and it was Valentine's Day. It was good, I think it worked in my favour."

Host Steph McGovern then asked Gorka whether he and Gemma have made any plans for their wedding yet, to which the professional dancer replied: "We don't know what's going to happen.

"In my head, I had it planned maybe next year but we don't really know. We're happy like we are right now. We want to make the wedding for all the family and friends."

