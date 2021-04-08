We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Stacey Dooley took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her new look, wearing a pair of oversized denim jeans that featured two large rips just above the knees.

The Strictly Come Dancing star filmed a short video of her wearing the jeans, with the caption: "These jeans are EXCEPTIONAL."

Stacey styled the trousers with some platform black flip flops and an oversized grey sweatshirt, wearing minimal makeup and letting her red tresses fall naturally.

WATCH: Stacey reveals her partner's hilarious reaction to her outfit

She looked as cool as ever while sporting the new trend, however her partner, Kevin Clifton, didn’t seem so keen on her look. She shared his hilarious reaction with her followers, writing: "Kev keeps calling me Kurt Cobain."

Although we couldn’t help but have a giggle at Kevin's hilarious comparison, we are definitely huge fans of the new oversized jeans trend. We love how cool they look, not to mention they are super comfy! If the thought of giving up your joggers is too much to bear, then these might just be the perfect jeans for you.

The couple have been together since 2019

Fans rushed to Stacey's social media to share their support for the look, with one saying: "I simply love your style!!", while another added: "So jealous of this ensemble!"

Whilst Stacey's outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have found a perfect high-street alternative if you are wanting to try out the oversized denim trend for yourself.

Blue high-waisted jeans, £42, River Island

The Strictly star has been rocking lots of new summer trends recently, and wowed fans after posting a snap of her in a green, linen cut-out dress.

The maxi dress featured puff sleeves and a flattering cut-out around the waist, showing off Stacey's amazing figure.

Stacey looked stunning in the green dress

The frock was from Hurr, a wardrobe rental platform loved by a range of celebrities, from Frankie Bridge to Holly Willoughby and Anita Rani.

Fans loved the look, with one saying: "Love that dress, you look stunning in it", and another writing: "It's a yes from me."

