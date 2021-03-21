Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field shares 'perfect' father-son moment in the snow The Loose Women star and the singer share four children

Ayda Field will no doubt have melted fans' hearts with the latest behind-the-scenes photo from her family life with husband Robbie Williams.

On Sunday, she took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared an adorable photo of the singer with the couple's oldest son Charlie, six.

The little boy and his dad stood together on a snowy mountain, both wearing skis and dressed for a day of fun in Switzerland, where the family currently resides.

Robbie rocked a white and red ski suit and put his arm around his son, who wore a black, white and red co-ordinating outfit.

Ayda Field shares adorable video of baby Beau walking

Ayda captioned the lovely snapshot: "Father and Son…" and added the hashtag: "#perfectmoment."

The couple, who married in 2010 in Ayda's native Los Angeles, are doting parents to their four children.

Ayda shared the sweet photo to Instagram

As well as Charlie, they share eight-year-old daughter Teddy, Coco, two, and youngest son Beau, who celebrated his first birthday last month.

The family recently relocated to the European country, where they have been spending a lot of time skiing and enjoying the outdoor lifestyle.

But that isn't all they've been up to.

On Wednesday, Ayda shared a sweet snap of their eldest daughter celebrating St Patrick's Day in her own special way.

The adorable picture showed Teddy, eight, posing in a white top with a beautiful green skirt covered in a white four-leaf clover print.

The couple tied the knot back in 2010

The youngster stood with her back to the camera and lifted both arms, pointing her fingers in the air.

Devoted mum Ayda captioned the image: "Teddy is very excited to wear her four leaf clover skirt…"

The family clearly made a big deal of the occasion, as the Loose Women star had previously shared a snap showing the family's dining room filled with balloons in different shades of green.

The mum-of-four also shared a photo showing some clover-shaped biscuits decorated in white icing and green sprinkles – how lovely!

