Jennifer Lopez may be a busy working mum – but she made sure to get some extra time in with her twins Max and Emme by taking them to work with her. The Jenny from the Block hitmaker shared a series of images to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, which showed her busy in a recording booth. But instead of trying to rush through her jam-packed day, she revealed that the 12-year-old's were actually spending the day with her. One photo shows the Hustlers actress watching over daughter Emme as she appears to lay down some vocals of her own. While another image sees Max happily sitting down to a table to enjoy some lunch with his famous mother. Captioning the pics, Jennifer affectionately wrote: "Bring your coconuts to work day."

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme joined her mum in the recording booth

It was only last week that Jennifer made sure her twins had a day to remember as she threw them an epic birthday party to celebrate them turning 12. Sharing personal photos from inside the bash with her fans on social media, it looks like a good time was had by all. Emme and Max both had a group of friends around to their home, while other guests included Jennifer's mum Guadalupe, her younger sister Lynda and her niece Lucy, who is close in age to the twins. In sweet footage posted by Jennifer, Max at one point was particularly pleased after opening a Harry Potter invisibility cloak from his grandmother.

JLo's son Max tucked into some lunch with his mum

Emme and Max were both given personalised birthday cakes too, with Max choosing a colourful Mario Kart creation, while Emme opted for a pretty floral design, which included a miniature bunting-style topper which spelt out 'Happy birthday'. Jennifer had also set up a food station at the home, which included pizza, ramen and bubble tea, while tepee tents were in the living room for the children to sleep in. To make it extra-special, all the guests were given personalised pyjamas for the event.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez reveals natural hair without extensions – and she looks just like daughter Emme

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez's twins birthday party video

MORE: How Marc Anthony made history on the eve of his twins Emme and Max's birthday

Earlier in the day, the twins' stepdad Alex Rodriguez had shared a video on Instagram of Emme walking into the living room on the morning of her birthday, which had been decorated with giant helium balloons spelling out 'Happy birthday Emme and Max'. In the footage, Emme was seen admiring the balloons, while Alex said from behind the camera: "Wow, birthday girl!" while Jennifer shouted out: "Happy birthday!" In the caption, A-Rod wrote: "Happy birthday Emme and Max!! I'm so proud of both of you and so lucky to be a part of your life. I love you!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.