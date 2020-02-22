Cameron Diaz's husband Benji Madden has shared a rare tribute to his wife and their baby daughter Raddix. The Good Charlotte guitarist and Hollywood actress shocked their fans earlier this year when they surprised everyone with the announcement that they had welcomed their first child. No details about Raddix or her birth have been released to "protect her privacy", but Benji couldn't resist giving his followers a peek into how the little one has changed their lives for the better.

Sharing a painting of three red roses on Instagram on Friday, Benji gushed: "My Wife and Daughter fill me up with so much gratitude. Every day, I feel so lucky. Just wanted to say it out loud!!! Much Love & Best Wishes." Cameron has yet to share anything about her daughter on social media, other than the birth announcement, but Benji's fans were thrilled with the adorable update. One commented: "Just so happy for you. It’s the greatest feeling there is!!!!!!!!" Another added: "You deserve all of the happiness Benji I am so happy for you and your family." And a third said: "So happy for you both...best gift there ever will be… Love to you all."

Benji Madden shared a rare insight into life with daughter Raddix

Cameron and Benji both shared the news of their daughter's arrival on their respective Instagram accounts on 3 January, sharing the same post, which read: "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden shared the same statement about daughter Raddix in January

The couple added that their new daughter's privacy is of the utmost importance, adding: "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD." They signed off the announcement with well wishes, saying: "From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade."

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden married in 2015

The pair started dating in 2014 and have been private when it comes to their relationship. However, after getting married in 2015 Cameron gushed about her new husband to Instyle magazine, saying: "Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time."

