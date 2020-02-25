It's been a very special few days for Marc Anthony, who has had a lot to celebrate. The award-winning singer is currently on the road for his OPUS Tour, which saw him perform at the Spectrum Centre in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday evening. The night even made history, with Marc being the first Latino artist to play there. The singer reflected on the special moment on Instagram, and shared a picture of himself looking deep in thought while travelling on his plane. "Thank you North Carolina for a historical night! First Latino to play at @spectrumcenter sold out. Cannot wait to be back. Washington DC get ready. Here we go! OPUS Tour."

Marc Anthony made history on Friday night at his concert in Charlotte

The timing of the historical concert was even more special for Marc, as it was on the eve of his twins' birthday. The doting dad shares Max and Emme, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, and has remained on good terms with the singer since their divorce in 2014. The pair have been pictured together at key events in their children's lives such as school concerts. Marc shared a photo of the doting parents holding hands with Emme at her school in December and captioned it: "Nothing but love between us."

Marc and Jennifer Lopez co-parent twins Emme and Max

J-Lo previously opened up about her relationship with Marc during an interview with People, where she described him as her "best friend." She said: "We're just in a really great place, and the kids get to spend time with the two of us more together and see us working together. [Remaining close is] just good for the whole family." She also told Ripa: "We share something very special in the kids, and we know that. We're there for them, and that's the main thing."

Marc gets on well with Jennifer's fiancé Alex Rodriguez

Marc's twins are already taking after their famous parents when it comes to their singing talents too, in particular Emme, who recently joined Jennifer on stage at the Super Bowl halftime show. The proud dad watched his daughter in the audience at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and was beaming with pride. After the performance, the singer shared a photo on Instagram of Emme singing, and wrote: "Emme daddy is so proud of you. You are my [heart] and I am forever yours." Max has also impressed with his vocal chords after taking to the stage at J-Lo's 50th party in July. The pre-teen performed a solo hit, and received a standing ovation from his mum and stepdad Alex Rodriguez, who were blown away by his talents.

