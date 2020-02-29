Gemma Atkinson took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that her seven-month-old daughter Mia has reached the most adorable milestone – she's learning how to stroke Gemma's beloved pet dogs! In a video shared on social media, Gemma can be seen relaxing in bed with her pet dog Ollie and baby Mia as she teaches her daughter how to interact with the animal.

As she guides Mia's hand over Ollie's fur, Gemma can be heard saying: "Careful with him. Stroke him but don't pull him. Stroke like this. Mia, like this. She was trying to pull his hair, but he's very patient and I'm always on guard. I'm always on guard. Nice doggy. Good girl! You've got a blueberry on your face! Good boy Ollie, good boy."

Gemma shared the video on Instagram

It isn't the first time this week that the former Hollyoaks star has shared a heartmelting video of her daughter. On Thursday, the 35-year-old uploaded a clip of little Mia sitting in her crib surrounded by toys. As Gemma zoomed in on the tot, she burst into laughter and started chewing on one of her brightly coloured toys. Beneath the video, the doting mum wrote: "When you check yourself in the mirror and remember you’re cute," and Mia's dad Gorka Marquez was quick to reply: "My princess."

It's an incredibly exciting time for the family, who recently moved into a new home in Greater Manchester. What's more, earlier in February, Gemma announced that it had been two years since Strictly star Gorka first asked her to be his girlfriend. The former Hollyoaks actress celebrated by posting never-before-seen photos from their relationship, including a snap of her partner with a mug that read: "You had me at 'Hola'," a reference to Gorka's Spanish heritage. In the caption, Gemma gushed: "Two years ago today you asked me to 'be your girlfriend'. I'm glad I said yes. Thanks for everything Gorks. For being so kind and patient (even when I was mean whenever I was hungry during the last trimester)."

