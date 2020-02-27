Gemma Atkinson shared an adorable video of baby Mia on Thursday morning, and it might be the sweetest one yet. In the heart-melting video, little Mia, who is now seven months old, can be seen sitting in her crib surrounded by toys. As Gemma zooms in on the little tot, she bursts into laughter and then starts chewing on one of her brightly coloured toys. Beneath the video, the doting mum wrote: "When you check yourself in the mirror and remember you’re cute," and Mia's dad Gorka Marquez was quick to reply: "My princess."

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares adorable video on baby

It's an incredibly exciting time for the family, who recently moved into a new home in Greater Manchester. What's more, earlier in February, Gemma announced that it had been two years since Strictly star Gorka first asked her to be his girlfriend. The former Hollyoaks actress celebrated by posting never-before-seen photos from their relationship, including a snap of her partner with a mug that read: "You had me at 'Hola'," a reference to Gorka's Spanish heritage. In the caption, Gemma gushed: "Two years ago today you asked me to 'be your girlfriend'. I'm glad I said yes. Thanks for everything Gorks. For being so kind and patient (even when I was mean whenever I was hungry during the last trimester)."

MORE: Strictly star Gemma Atkinson shares gorgeous new home video

Gemma often shares sweet photos of Mia

MORE: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez share sweet photos of their 'perfect' Sunday with baby Mia

While they're clearly in love, Gemma has previously shared that she and Gorka are in no rush to get married. Speaking to HELLO! back in October, she said: "I'm not really too fussed about being Mrs Marquez and being married. We will get married one day I'm sure. But I've not really pictured myself in a big white frock, it's a lot of faff." She added: "We could maybe just go to a registry office and do it."

Gemma met Gorka when she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. The couple started dating after the series ended, and in early 2019 announced they were expecting a baby together.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.