Congratulations are in order for this Strictly Come Dancing couple! Former champions Darren Bennett and Lilia Kopylova have confirmed they are expecting their second child together - a baby girl. Taking to their Instagram pages on Wednesday, the professional dancers revealed it was a "very long journey" as they shared a lovely snap with their five-year-old daughter Valentina to announce the happy news. "So this is happening," wrote Darren. "We are over the moon to announce a baby sister for Valentina!!"

"After a very long journey Lilia and I expecting another baby early September 2020," he added. "Can't tell you how proud I am of Lilia... her strength, courage and perseverance to expand our family... love always. @liliakopylova1." His wife remarked: "Over the moon to announce baby sister for Valentina is due to arrive September 2020!" She also included the hashtags #pregnant, #babygirl, #babysister, #sisterlove, #newlife and #growingfamily.

Darren won the second series of Strictly with former EastEnders star Jill Halfpenny in 2004, while Lilia took home the glitterball alongside Darren Gough the following year - the former English cricketer was the first male celebrity to win the title. The ex-Strictly champions are one of the most successful male and female professionals in the history of the BBC show, having starred in six series and winning seven trophies between them.

The couple, who have been married for over 20 years, have since gone on to work on spin-off shows across the globe. Lilia became head judge on the Turkish version Yok Böyle Dans and Darren as head judge on the Lebanese version. Opening up about life away from the dancefloor, Darren previously told The Guardian: "Still, after 12 years of dancing together, we've cracked a policy about work: as soon as the shoes come off, we leave the studio and go for dinner."

