James Jordan is set for a long day! The Strictly Come Dancing star took to Twitter on Thursday to lament his lack of sleep after spending much of the night up with baby daughter Ella. He wrote: "Up from 3am with a grumpy little baby. Bless her, I think it's her gums. Today is going to be tough!"

WATCH: James Jordan reveals his father has terminal cancer

Fans were quick to offer their sympathies and some teething remedies, while one follower told the dancer: "I've been up all night cos my 20 year old was out on the pop - not worrying as such, just not sleeping as he wasn't in - it doesn't get any better believe me!!"

James often shares sweet snapshots of his baby girl

James and wife Ola Jordan welcomed Ella – their first child together – in February, and it's clear they are totally smitten. The couple often share snapshots and photos of their baby on social media – most recently showing little Ella 'skydiving'.

Ola and James welcomed little Ella in February

The little girl already seems to be a natural in front of the camera, so much so that Ola recently hid a camera to see how their baby would react when she was unaware she's being filmed. Writing in the couple's Strictly Parenting column for HELLO!, she shared: "I was hiding my phone so she couldn't see the camera because usually as soon as I get my phone out she looks at me and stops what she's doing, so I love that she's just talking and making noises and sounds to herself."

WATCH: Strictly's James Jordan Shares Glimpse Inside Modern Living Room

Ola, 37, continued: "She is a happy baby. As long as there are people in the room with her. If you walk out of the room, she's not so happy. She wants to see you, so if I'm doing stuff in the kitchen, I'll have to take her with me. Leave her by herself, she's not so happy."

James, 42, added: "She experiments a lot with the noises now. And she's just putting her toes in her mouth now! There's a moment in the video when she's talking to herself then she notices her foot and that's it."