Rachel Riley shares brand new photos of baby Maven – and she looks just like dad Pasha! Rachel and Pasha welcomed their daughter in December

Rachel Riley has shared two brand new photos of her beautiful baby girl Maven. The Countdown star took to Instagram ahead of Manchester United's match against Copenhagen on Monday, with Maven dressed up in her very own football kit. "No 7 is ready for the match! Come on you reds," Rachel, 34, wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Riley unveils bold living room inside London home

Fans were quick to comment on Maven's strong resemblance to dad Pasha Kovalev. "She is so like daddy!" one wrote, with another adding, "Awww she is the spit of her dad." A third wrote: "She's gorgeous and definitely looks like Pasha."

It seems little Maven might well be following Pasha onto the dance floor, too! In a recent Q&A with JLGB, the former Strictly star shared: "I'm trying to dance with my daughter at the moment, she laughs and screams all the time – she absolutely loves it."

The pro dancer, who left Strictly in 2019 after eight years on the BBC show, teased: "She might become a dancer eventually. I don't know but I'm not going to push her. We dance a little around [the house] and it's a lot of fun."

Pasha, 40, and Rachel started dating in 2014 after they were partnered together in the 2013 series of Strictly. In May 2019, the couple eloped to Las Vegas and were married in secret before they went on to welcome their daughter, whose full name is Maven Aria Riley Kovaleva, on 15 December, two weeks after her due date.

Earlier this month, Rachel shut down speculation she is pregnant with her second child after posting a photo showing her with a noticeable baby bump. The TV star took to Twitter to express her excitement over a new series of 8 Out of 10 Cats does Countdown, sharing a stunning throwback photo with co-star Susie Dent.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Riley Reveals Pasha Kovalev's Mum Is Self-isolating With Them

But before fans could even question whether she is expecting again, Rachel dismissed the idea. "Brand new series! @8Outof10Cats does @C4Countdown starts tonight, 9pm @Channel4. And no, before you ask, I’m not pregnant again," she wrote.