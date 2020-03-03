It was only a couple of months ago that Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin made the decision to start sharing more photos of their two daughters, Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina, two, on social media. And since then, Rochelle has spoiled her followers with adorable snaps of her little ones. On Monday, the This Morning star treated fans to a sweet clip of her youngest having the time of her life spinning around in circles. Uploading the clip to her Instagram Stories, the little girl can be heard giggling away to herself as she twirls around in a room. Captioning the short video, Rochelle said: "Valle has just discovered the fun of spinning." Aww!

Rochelle and Marvin previously covered their daughters' faces in any pictures that were posted on social media. In January, she shared several photos of Alaia-Mai and Valentina as she explained her decision to start showing them off more. She wrote: "Our girls. I think it would be weird for me to post this without saying anything... but we've made the choice to share a little bit more of our family."

The 30-year-old added: "Alaia is aware of social media now (gulp) and she often asks why her cousins and other family are featured but not her and to be honest, we don't really have the answer...Obviously it was coming from a place of protection maybe to a fault, let's face it none of us really have this figured out… So here they are our babies, they won't be on here often but thought you might like to meet them… Please be kind."

There is no doubt that Rochelle and Marvin are doting parents. For Valentine's Day, Marvin shared a picture on Instagram of a sweet card that Alaia had written for her parents from her and Valentina. It read: "To mummy and daddy. Happy Valentine's Day. I love you so much, you work so hard this year, me and Valle love you so much. You are so special to us, no mummy or daddy are as good as you. Love you so much, love Alaia and Valle." In the caption, Marvin wrote: "My greatest day ever as a dad."

