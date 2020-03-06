Victoria Beckham proudly showed off her daughter Harper's efforts for World Book Day on Friday. The eight-year-old is a huge Harry Potter fan so it made complete sense that she would choose one of her favourite characters from the franchise to transform into – Hermione Granger. Harper looked adorable in her Gryffindor-inspired school uniform as she posed in the family home, theatrically pointing her wand at the camera. Captioning the image, Victoria wrote: "It’s book day!! Kisses from Hermione #harrypotter #harperseven X." Harper's school appeared to be celebrating the annual occasion a day late after most schools across the country held the event on Thursday.

WATCH: The sweetest Beckham family moments

Harper is such a fan of Harry Potter that dad David made one of her dreams come true in October when he treated her to a trip to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Hollywood. Sharing several videos on his Instagram Stories at the time, Harper enjoyed a visit to the Ollivander's shop and followed in the steps of the iconic J.K. Rowling character to pick out her own wand. Harper grinned at the actor who handed her a wand and exclaimed: "The wand has chosen its witch, ladies and gentleman, it is the perfect fit! Third time's the charm."

Harper Beckham channelled Hermione Granger for World Book Day

The retired footballer was clearly loving watching Harper get involved, captioning one video: "This is the sweetest." As well as sharing a cute picture of Harper climbing the ladder to reach the hundreds of wands in Ollivander's, David also showed her in front of the Hogwarts Express train and posing with her new wand against the backdrop of the castle.

MORE: Harper Beckham channels mum Victoria in a tailored white suit for Brooklyn's 21st birthday

Harper Beckham visited The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios

READ: Victoria Beckham reveals latest secret to her glowing skin

A wand wasn't the only merchandise the dad-of-four bought for his daughter. Harper also embraced the Harry Potter character in a pair of round glasses and a silver and gold bead necklace that featured a pendant engraved with the letter 'H'. How sweet!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.