Victoria Beckham is #skingoals. With her age-defying 'lit-from-within' glow, when she suggests a product, we sit up and listen. Which is exactly what's happened with her latest must-have. The mum-of-four is currently in LA with her family, and on Monday, she gave fans another insight into how she keeps herself in tip-top condition. Taking to her Instagram Stories, VB shared a peek at her shopping habits and revealed she has turned to herbal tea drink Teaonic, specifically 'I Love My Skin' – a refreshing tonic that helps flush out toxins and impurities and promote healthy skin from the cellular level.

"So I am shopping. I'm going to get this I Love My Skin but there's a lot of things I love here," she said as she panned across a shelf full of different variations of the drink, including 'I Love My Liver' and 'I Love My Gut'. "We've got this one (I Love My Brain) for David and we're going to get it for Brooklyn as well," she added.

The particular bottle Victoria chose for herself is made from a "handcrafted blend of herbs each selected for their skin purifying and nourishing properties". An added bonus is the tea is "completely unsweetened and caffeine-free".

Sadly, the herbal tea doesn't appear to be available in the UK yet. But, if you're feeling flush you can always try VB's own skincare range. The fashion designer teamed up with Professor Augustinus Bader to bring us the Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum, the "first rejuvenating, reparative, defensive serum powered by Augustinus Bader’s patented TFC8® technology", which claims to leave your "skin stronger, healthier and visibly transformed". While it's a little expensive at £180 for a 30ml bottle, it certainly sounds like it's worth its price tag.

Last year, Victoria and Augustinus teamed up to launch her first skincare product, the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer. Announcing the news to her 27.2 million Instagram followers, she wrote: "I am so excited to finally announce my collaboration with Professor @augustinusbader. I have been working on this for a long long time and it has been a dream to develop, with Augustinus, a priming moisturizer that works to improve the health of my skin and gives that fresh, natural glow that I love."

