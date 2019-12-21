David Beckham shared a "ridiculously cute" video of daughter Harper using American Sign Language (ASL) to spread some festive cheer. The former footballer uploaded the short clip to Instagram on Saturday – and it's seriously adorable! In the video, the eight-year-old signs out her message, "Merry Christmas everyone", before spelling her name out letter by letter while signing. Dad David was clearly delighted with her efforts as he could be heard gushing: "So good", at the end of the clip while Harper took a bow.

Captioning the clip, David wrote: "I mean come on this is ridiculously cute & Harper wanted to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas [Christmas tree and heart emojis] #ASL." The 44-year-old's followers were equally impressed with Harper's talent, with one commenting: "So cute". Another said: "A skill to be proud of," and a third added: "I am proud of your daughter and great job."

Harper is racking up an impressive roster of accomplishments for such a young age. Earlier this week, mum Victoria revealed that she is also a dab hand in the kitchen and made herself some strawberries dipped in chocolate – which she even melted herself! Last month, Harper made her mum some delicious-looking cookies to welcome her home following a work trip to LA. Harper carved three biscuits, one in the shape of a unicorn, a second in the style of a whale, and a third resembling a snowman – and they were all covered in blue and pink edible glitter!

The talented youngster is also excelling at school, and last month she was awarded the title of Vice Captain. Victoria wasted no time in showing off Harper's new pin, proudly displayed on her school backpack next to an equally impressive swimming badge. Captioning the snap, proud mum Victoria said: "Well done Harper Seven!" followed by several applause emojis. We can't wait to see what she achieves next.

