Victoria Beckham faces the same parenting struggles as everyone else. At one point in their lives, mothers and fathers all face difficulties taming their children's hair, whether it's part of the rushed morning routine before school or preening it ready for a family visit at the weekend. But the good news is that they are not alone!

On Monday morning, VB took to social media to share a snap of her little girl Harper preparing for her first day back at school after half-term. In the picture, the eight-year-old was wearing her purple striped school shirt and rocking a new hairstyle courtesy of her mother. Harper's brunette hair was styled into two high pigtails, but Victoria is clearly not proud of her hairstyling skills. "I tried Harper," she joked, and aside from the uneven parting, we think she did a fairly good job. After all, the fashion designer isn't a hairdresser for a reason.

This is not the first time the 45-year-old has shared pictures of her handiwork on Harper. In January, Victoria's daughter threw it back to the 90s by styling her mane in 'Space Buns' - the same look her mother's bandmate Emma Bunton used to sport back when they were in the Spice Girls. VB wrote 'Baby Spice' alongside the snap, and the similarities are uncanny!

Considering the family has recently flown back from Canada, we're impressed they have time to think about chic school hairstyles. As well as her mother, Harper was joined by her former footballer father David Beckham and brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz for a family skiing holiday in Whistler. During the trip, we imagine her hair was the least of her concerns, especially considering she wrapped up warm in hats and helmets. David delighted fans by sharing several videos of his little girl's skiing skills on his Instagram Stories, one of which showed Harper tackling several little jumps.

