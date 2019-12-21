Victoria Beckham was one proud mum on Saturday as she watched her youngest children Harper and Cruz get baptised. The fashion designer shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram of the pair standing in front of a choir in their finest attire for the special day. Captioning the image, she wrote: "Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptized in front of our friends and family. So much to be grateful for x With love, VB x I love u @davidbeckham x."

She also revealed Harper and Cruz's famous godparents – Eva Longoria and Ken Paves and Marc Anthony and Dave Gardner, – although it hasn't been announced whose is who, Eva has long been rumoured to be Harper's chosen godmother and judging by the photo, it appears Victoria's long-time hairdresser Ken is Harper's godfather.

Harper and Cruz looked gorgeous for their special day

Victoria shared another image of the whole family, including dad David, and brothers Brooklyn and Romeo, alongside Harper, Cruz, Victoria and the godparents. She captioned the snap: "I couldn’t be more proud of my children and thankful to my family, and the most wonderful Godparents. We love you @evalongoria @kenpaves @marcanthony @davidgardner x kisses." Harper looked beautiful in a floor-length cream dress with bead detailing across the neckline and frill sleeves. She wore her hair pulled up into a sleek bun and accessorised with a pair of simple silver ballerina flats. While Cruz looked dapper in a black suit and tie with a pair of patent black shoes.

Harper and Cruz with their famous godparents

The family had another reason to be proud of Harper over the weekend, with David sharing a "ridiculously cute" video of her using American Sign Language (ASL) to spread some festive cheer. The former footballer uploaded the short clip to Instagram on Saturday – and it's seriously adorable! In the video, the eight-year-old signs out her message, "Merry Christmas everyone", before spelling her name out letter by letter while signing. Dad David was clearly delighted with her efforts as he could be heard gushing: "So good", at the end of the clip while Harper took a bow.

Harper uses American Sign Language to wish everyone Merry Christmas

Captioning the clip, David wrote: "I mean come on this is ridiculously cute & Harper wanted to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas [Christmas tree and heart emojis] #ASL." The 44-year-old's followers were equally impressed with Harper's talent, with one commenting: "So cute". Another said: "A skill to be proud of," and a third added: "I am proud of your daughter and great job."

