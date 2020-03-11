Fans beg Cameron Diaz to share photos of baby Raddix following Benji Madden's latest post The celebrity couple welcomed their first child at the end of December

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have been keeping a low profile since the arrival of their baby daughter Raddix, but over the weekend the Good Charlotte star posted a sweet tribute to the newborn to mark International Women's Day. Benji accompanied his message with a picture of a painting, resulting in many of his followers pleading with him to share a glimpse of Raddix. One wrote: "Please share some photos of your baby girl, please!" while another commented: "Please share one picture of your baby girl." A third added: "We want to see her!" While it would be lovely to see a photo of baby Raddix, the chances are very unlikely, since Cameron and Benji have made it clear that they want their daughter to enjoy her childhood away from the spotlight.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's fans are desperate to see a photo of baby Raddix

Baby Raddix's arrival was announced by Cameron and Benji on their respective Instagram accounts. The pair shared the same post, which read: "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

Cameron and Benji want to protect their baby's privacy

The couple added that their new daughter's privacy is of the utmost importance: "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!! Some would even say RAD." They signed off the announcement with well wishes, saying: "From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade."

According to People, Raddix was born in December. The newborn's birth certificate states that she arrived on 30 December, and her full name is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden. The baby is a new cousin for Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's children Harlow and Sparrow, who are also kept out of the spotlight by their protective parents.

