Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are keeping their baby daughter Raddix out of the spotlight, but to mark International Women's Day on Sunday, the Good Charlotte star couldn't resist sharing a sweet Instagram post dedicated to the newborn. The doting dad uploaded a picture of a painting that featured red and pink flowers, and wrote alongside it: "Happy International Women's Day – love and respect. Being a Girl Dad is the best thing ever." Fans adored Benji's heartwarming message, with one commenting: "Girls are simply RAD," while another wrote: "It's really heartwarming seeing you this happy." A third added: "Having a girl is awesome. Welcome to the club!"

Cameron Diaz's husband Benji Madden paid tribute to baby Raddix

According to People, Raddix was born in December. The newborn's birth certificate states that she arrived on 30 December, and her full name is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden. Just days later, on 3 January, Cameron and Benji revealed the news on their respective Instagram accounts. The pair shared the same post, which read: "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

MORE: Nicole Kidman shares rare photo of mum and sister

Cameron and Benji announced Raddix's arrival at the beginning of January

The couple added that their new daughter's privacy is of the utmost importance: "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD." They signed off the announcement with well wishes, saying: "From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade."

READ: Beyoncé's daughter is given encouraging pep talk by Jay-Z

The pair started dating in 2014 and have been private when it comes to their relationship. However, after getting married in 2015, Cameron gushed about her new husband to Instyle magazine, saying: "Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.