Brad Pitt has signed up for a new home improvement series where he will gift a house renovation to someone who has had a major impact on his life. The Oscar-winning actor is confirmed to star on Celebrity IOU, a new TV series hosted by Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is one of a number of famous faces set to take part in the show; Michael Buble, Rebel Wilson, Viola Davis and Melissa McCarthy have also signed up with the promise of sharing a very special thank you gift with their mentors, friends and family members.

Each episode will feature one of the stars working with the Scott brothers to develop a design plan to show their gratitude, with projects said to include renovating an outdated 70s apartment, converting a detached garage into a guest retreat, and overhauling a back garden.

Brad Pitt is among the stars set to appear on Celebrity IOU

In a statement announcing the new show, Jonathan said: "It's amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there."

President of HGTV Jane Latman said: "The wonderful thing about Celebrity IOU is that it is about personal acts of kindness and thanks. We all want to find ways to help the people who are always there for us when we need them."

Brad Pitt created this home cinema at his former Beverly Hills residence (Photo: Tyler Hogan)

The show will air on HGTV in May, and we can't wait to see what Brad has designed. Like his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, the 56-year-old has a passion for home renovation, and the pair previously transformed their Beverly Hills home by installing a home cinema and pub, with the property currently on the market for a jaw-dropping £34million.

