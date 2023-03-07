Jennifer Aniston's $21million Bel Air mansion doubled up as her wedding venue – inside The Friends actress tied the knot with ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2015

The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston lives in a luxurious and modern Bel-Air mansion which she purchased for $21million back in 2011. While she is notoriously private, the Friends star has revealed glimpses inside her home, which boasts breathtaking views, an outdoor swimming pool and a bar inside the living room, in magazine features and on social media.

Jennifer enlisted the help of interior designer Stephen Shadley to transform it into a "warm" and "zen" space. "Jen is drawn to wood, stone, and bronze, materials that have real substance and depth. No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it has to be warm and inviting," Stephen told Architectural Digest.

Jennifer Aniston lives in Beverly Hills (Photo: Architectural Digest)

See glimpses inside Jennifer's gorgeous home where she hosted her intimate wedding to her ex-husband Justin Theroux in August 2015, plus the former Beverly Hills home she shared with her first husband Brad Pitt in the clip below...

Loading the player...

Jennifer shared a look at the gorgeous fireplace in her living room as she put LolaVie treats into her friends Andrea Bendewald, Kristin Hahn and Amanda Anka's stockings. It is placed in a charcoal alcove with logs piled up on either side, ready to place on the fire. An ivory rug adds a lighter element to the dark wooden floors and black leather furniture.

MORE: Inside Friends stars' real-life homes: Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, more

A video of her pet dog shared another look at the living area, which has dark wooden floors, a sprawling antique rug and an armchair with studded detailing. The adjacent dining area features a small circular table and a couple of cushioned dining chairs.

Relaxing at home before the 2020 Emmys, Jennifer took to Instagram to post a picture of her wearing her 'other mask' – a face mask, while holding a glass of champagne. The actress was photographed sitting on a grey circular cuddle seat.

Jennifer has an incredible terrace with a glass edge and breathtaking views.

A clip showed her working out on the lawn next to her swimming pool, which is surrounded by tall trees.

HomeAdvisor shared a look inside the actress bedroom at her California home with a 3D floor plan. It features a double bed, sleek floor to ceiling wardrobes and neutral shades and furnishings, as well as a whole wall made out of glass. The floorplan also shows a living room suite attached to the bedroom, with two armchairs, a rug and a large green wall hanging.

PHOTOS: Private celebrity bedrooms revealed: Amanda Holden, Shania Twain, more

Fans got a peek inside Jennifer's luxurious bathroom on the morning after the SAG Awards, showing her marble bathtub with brass taps, which opens out to the side of her garden.

The actress was joined at her home for the virtual Golden Globes awards ceremony in 2021 by her close friend Jason Bateman. The two visible walls are covered by large bookcases, which are filled with novels, photographs and flowers, and the table has two floral displays, including one huge arrangement of tall stems.

Jennifer's former Beverly Hills home

When she was married to Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston called this huge Beverly Hills mansion home. According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Brad and Jennifer spent three years renovating the historic property when they moved in, including replacing the kitchen floor with heated marble, installing a pub and even their own private screening room.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

The kitchen still features the heated marble flooring installed by Brad and Jen, white tiled walls and luxurious marble worktops.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

RELATED: See inside the most beautiful celebrity kitchens

Brad and Jen installed their own screening room into their former home, which has plush velvet panelling on the wall, traditional beams on the ceilings and a colour palette featuring rich shades of red and green.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.