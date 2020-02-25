Ronnie Wood shares sweet photos of his twins on fun day out with Fearne Cotton The Rolling Stones guitarist's son is married to Fearne Cotton

Ronnie Wood has been spoiling fans with photos of his adorable twin girls, Alice and Gracie, and thankfully, he shows no signs of stopping. The Rolling Stones guitarist documented his fun day out with his three-year-olds, who he shares with wife Sally Wood, and daughter-in-law Fearne Cotton as they enjoyed some family time over the weekend. Sharing some sweet images on Instagram on Sunday, Ronnie and Sally met up with his son Jessie Wood and his wife Fearne to celebrate Shrove Tuesday with a pancake race. Captioning the snaps, which sees Ronnie with a frying pan in his hand, he wrote: "A day of pancake racing with @fearnecotton @sallywood1 & all the kids."

Ronnie Wood enjoyed a day out with his twins and daughter-in-law Fearne Cotton

As well as Gracie, Alice, and Jesse, Ronnie is also a dad to daughter Leah, and sons Jamie and Tyrone. While he is happy to share images of his little girls, his daughter-in-law Fearne is private about her family life. However, she has occasionally shared pictures from family events where Ronnie and Sally have attended with the twins, and also went along to see the Rolling Stones in concert in Twickenham with her husband and son Rex back in 2018.

Ronnie Wood and wife Sally welcomed Alice and Gracie three years ago

Ronnie and Sally have previously spoken about their twins in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, with the Rolling Stones star saying of his youngest children and wife: "Any time I’m with her and the girls, that’s the best for me, nothing tops it. When the twins come into our bed and we’re all snuggled up together, that, for me, is wonderful – my idea of heaven. It’s special. The girls are so cuddly and gorgeous. I’m a lucky man." The star added of Sally: "Sall's a natural mum, she’s amazing."

The couple married in 2012 and shared their official wedding album with HELLO! "It was a wonderful day," Ronnie told the magazine at the time, revealing he told guests at the wedding: "I wish I’d met Sal earlier. I can’t think of another girl more suited to me."

