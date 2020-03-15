Stacey Solomon is just like every other busy mum! The Loose Women star was looking forward to enjoying a few minutes to herself while her children were all in bed earlier in the week, and ran herself a bath. However, the former X Factor finalist was so tired, that she forgot to put the plug in! Stacey shared the mishap with her followers on Instagram, sharing footage of her dropping a pink bath bomb into a tub being filled up with water. She wrote: "I filmed this then watched the bath thinking 'why isn't it filling up?' And then I realised I didn't even put the plug in. I need more sleep."

Stacey Solomon is a doting mum to baby Rex

The star often shares the realities of parenting – both good and bad – on social media, and as a result she has a mass following who appreciate her honesty. The star is certainly not alone with her sleep deprivation either. A new survey from Tommee Tippee recently revealed that the average British parent loses a staggering 780 hours of sleep in the first year of their newborn baby's life, which equates to three months of sleep!

Stacey shares youngest son Rex with boyfriend Joe Swash

Stacey is a doting mum to baby son Rex, ten months, who she shares with boyfriend Joe Swash, as well as sons Leighton, seven, and Zachary, 11, from previous relationships. The TV presenter isn't just looking after her children at the moment either, but Joe too! The Dancing on Ice winner was confined to bed over the weekend after suffering from a nasty ear infection. The former EastEnders actor was rushed to hospital last week for emergency surgery on his ear following an accident on the ice, and he's still suffering with his injury. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Stacey revealed: "Loads of you are asking where Joe is today, he's ear is really playing him up so he's in bed rest. But I'm quite pleased because now he won't find out that I caved, gotta find somewhere to hid it until Easter (sic)," she added, referring to all the Easter chocolate she purchased earlier in the day.

