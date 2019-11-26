Stacey Solomon took part in a live Q&A with her fans via Instagram on Tuesday. She made a heartfelt confession about one of her biggest struggles when it comes to baby Rex – the Loose Women presenter still can't get the little tot to sleep throughout the night! When asked by a fan: "How do you cope when Rex doesn’t sleep well? Asking for a tired mama," Stacey, 30, replied: "I am just not getting it right."

Stacey initially took to Instagram to apologise to her followers for being absent, explaining: "Sorry I've been a bit quiet. After sorting out Rex's room, I went out to do lots of radio interviews, talking all things board games and getting in special family time. On my way home now, hopefully, I'll make the school run because I missed it yesterday and a lot last week."

Stacey answered fans' questions on Instagram

The doting mum then added: "While I'm on my way home with some spare time, I thought be a perfect opportunity for an AMA." Needless to say, questions quickly started flooding in, but it was the query about Rex's sleeping pattern that Stacey gave the most time to.

The former X Factor star said: "Loads and loads of questions on here about routines. Is he sleeping throughout the night? What's my routine? I can honestly say I spend a lot of my life researching and asking other parents how they're doing. Because I am just not getting it right. I'm trying all the techniques, I'm trying to get him into an established routine. There seems to be some sort of routine where he, like, has his little naps at the same time every day but they're tiny. They're like micro-sleeps. No matter what, I've fed him during the day, no matter how many naps he's had, he always, without fail, wakes up in the night really hungry wanting a bottle. So I don’t know if it's just a development thing, and one day he's just going to snap out of it. That’s what I'm hoping for."

