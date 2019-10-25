Stacey Solomon hits back at trolls who criticised THIS parenting decision The Loose Women panellist didn't expect such a mixed response…

Stacey Solomon has hit back at trolls who criticised her decision to start weaning her baby son Rex. The Loose Women panellist revealed her excitement on Thursday after little Rex's first tooth started coming through, but she wasn't prepared for the reaction she received when she revealed her plans to now start introducing him to solid foods. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday night, Stacey said she was shocked to receive some negative messages.

"I said 'I think I might give weaning a go this weekend'. Some people seem to think that means I'm going to feed my baby if he's not ready… no. I always have and always will always get the right advice and then make my decision. Because that's exactly what it is. My decision. You can rest assured that I will never do anything that compromises my baby. Everything I ever do is in his best interest. Please think about what you're saying because there are lots of women out there who made their own decisions for whatever reasons and you're making them feel bad. We already feel guilty enough. We don't need any more to add to the guilt train."

Stacey has made the choice to start weaning Rex

READ: Stacey Solomon talks NEW Primark collection, her Instagram struggles, Joe's dad skills and why she'd say YES to Strictly

Her message didn't appear to do the trick though as she later shared a video admitting she had "given up" try to calm strangers' opinions of her parenting choices. She said: "Toothgate has really got me down. I give up. I'm going to stop replying to people I don't know why I do it. I only wanted to show a picture of his first tooth because I was really proud of it. I feel like I said I'm off to KFC to buy him a bargain bucket to celebrate."

Stacey is seeking professional help to advise her

MORE: Stacey Solomon just wore the pinafore dress of dreams - and it's from her new Primark range

But the naysayers didn't deter her as she admitted she has sought professional help to start the weaning process. She added: "I am going to start weening soon. I'm going to do it with my friend Charlotte, she's a child nutritionist and there's a lot of myths flying around at the moment so she’ll be able to tell the myths from the facts so hopefully, she'll be able to make this a fun, safe experience. That's all we want."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.