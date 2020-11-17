Friends star Matthew Perry worries fans after sharing glimpse inside his living room The Chandler Bing actor has a stunning living room – but fans spotted something that alarmed them

Friends star Matthew Perry joined Instagram at the beginning of the year, much to the delight of fans.

And in one of his early posts, the actor ended up alarming fans after sharing a rare glimpse inside his living room.

The Chandler Bing actor had uploaded an image of the spacious living area, which focused on a glass of his Strawberry Quick drink. In the caption, he joked that he was probably a little too old to be drinking the popular milkshake.

He wrote: "Are 50-year-olds supposed to be drinking Strawberry Quick at an alarming rate?"

However, the star's followers couldn't help but notice that the glass was balancing on Matthew's Apple MacBook, and many worried about it being knocked over.

VIDEO: Matthew Perry reunites with his Friends co-stars

In the comments section, one follower wrote: "I'm more concerned with the fact your glass is on your computer!" while another wrote: "The fact the drink is sitting on the laptop is giving me anxiety."

A third added: "It is stressing me out that you are using a MacBook as a coaster."

Other fans focused on the quirky furniture inside Matthew's apartment, which included a swinging chair. "Can I sit in that chair," one wrote, while another commented: "Check out that floating chair!"

Matthew Perry's fans were concerned about his laptop

Since launching his account, Matthew has been keeping a low profile in recent months, although he delighted fans with a recent surprise appearance on Web Therapy, alongside his Friends co-stars, minus Jennifer Aniston.

Lisa Kudrow shared footage on Instagram of the star in character interviewing her former co-stars individually. Lisa and Matthew were joined alongside Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc and David Schwimmer.

The Chandler Bing actor inside his home in LA

The actor has a close relationship wtih his Friends co-stars, and when he joined Instagram, they all shared photos of themselves with him to welcome the star online.

Matthew, along with the rest of the Friends cast, are set to reunite when it's safe to do so, for the much-anticipated reunion show, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew joined Instagram at the beginning of the year

The unscripted special was originally set to be filmed in March, and was later pushed to May. Now, there's no set date.

Jennifer previously told Deadline: "Unfortunately, it's very sad that we had to move it again. It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences? This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it."

Fans can't wait for the Friends reunion to finally happen

In June, meanwhile, Jennifer and Lisa took part in a Friends Q&A for Variety's YouTube channel.

During the chat, Lisa admitted that they still don't know when the reunion will take place, teasing: "What we do know, we can't say. I think we're meant to be surprised by some things."

