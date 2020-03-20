Amanda Holden's sweetest moments with her daughters Lexi and Hollie Amanda and her two daughters are so close

A doting mother to her two beautiful daughters, Lexi, 14, and Hollie, 8, Amanda Holden always takes time out of her busy schedule to spend quality time with her favourite girls. When she's not presenting on Heart Radio with Ashley Roberts or judging on the Britain's Got Talent panel, you'll find Amanda planning idyllic family trips to the Cotswolds, whisking her daughters away for a much-needed spa break, or throwing them incredible birthday parties. And now, in celebration of Mother's Day 2020, we've rounded up Amanda's sweetest moments with her children.

Amanda's adorable video of her daughter Hollie in their kitchen

Hollie can be seen writing letters to her neighbours

Sharing a heart-melting video of her youngest daughter Hollie on Thursday, Amanda took to Instagram to reveal that her little girl was writing a note to their neighbours, asking if they might need any help during the Coronavirus pandemic. Showing her daughter sitting in the family kitchen as she puts pen to paper, Amanda asks "Hol, what are you doing?" to which Hollie responds: "I'm writing a letter to the neighbours to see if they need our help." We're not crying - you are!

Amanda throws Hollie a birthday sleepover

Amanda shared a photo from Hollie's amazing birthday sleepover

Just last week, Amanda was tasked with throwing her lookalike daughter Holly a birthday sleepover. Sharing a photo of the final result on Instagram, the blonde beauty revealed that she's received some help from party planning service, Bespoke Slumbers. Leaving no stone unturned, Amanda filled the room with miniature teepees adorned with flowers, fluffy rugs and a tea party station, and we're just a little bit jealous.

Amanda and her two daughters spend quality time together in the Cotswolds

Amanda, Lexi and Hollie enjoyed a walk in the countryside

Kicking off March with a trip to their country home in the Cotswolds, Amanda and her husband Chris Hughes made sure they spent some quality time with their girls. Posting a gorgeous photo of herself with her lookalike daughters, Amanda shared this sweet snap of the three of them, while out on a leisurely walk.

Amanda celebrated her 49th Birthday with Lexi and Hollie

Amanda celebrated her birthday with her daughters

Celebrating her 49th birthday in February, Amanda marked the occasion with a photo of herself and her two daughters. She wrote: "Thank you for all my sweet birthday messages. Today, more than ever, I hold onto my loved ones."

Amanda takes her eldest daughter Lexi on a spa break for her birthday

Amanda took Lexi to a spa in the New Forest

Treating her 14-year-old daughter Lexi to a luxury spa weekend away with her close friends, the gang - which included their dog Rudie - spent the weekend at Chewton Glen, a five-star country house hotel and spa located in the New Forest. Staying in one of the hotel's incredible treehouses, complete with their own hot tub and terrace, Amanda certainly spoiled her eldest daughter on her big day.

