Amanda Holden poses for stunning new photo with her two lookalike daughters

Amanda Holden has shared a brand new family photo with her fans. The Heart FM star uploaded a gorgeous snapshot at the weekend, showing her posing with her two children, daughter Lexi, 14, and eight-year-old Hollie. It was taken during a walk in the Cotswolds, where Amanda and her husband Chris Hughes own their second home. All three ladies were captured smiling for the camera, with Amanda dressed down in jeans, a purple scarf and tweed jacket. Her eldest daughter Lexi matched her mum in tweed, while little Hollie was wrapped up against the cold in a quilted navy coat.

Amanda, 49, has been married to record producer Chris since December 2008. The couple welcomed Lexi in January 2006, followed by Hollie in January 2012. Hollie previously disclosed a surprising family secret about her mum during an appearance on Heart FM with Amanda and her co-host Jamie Theakston. Asked by Jamie what her mum does to embarrass her the most, she replied: "She goes naked all around the house." "Oh dear, oh dear, that wasn't what I was expecting," Jamie admitted. "And how do you feel about that Hollie?" Hollie replied: "I just get annoyed."

Amanda interjected: "Do you? Do you think I need to put something on?" "Yeah just like a jumper or something," said Hollie. "Just a jumper? Okay," said Amanda. Jamie then asked what the neighbours make of Amanda's habit. "Well, every time the doorbell rings, she has to put a dressing gown on really quickly and when they leave she takes it off!" said Hollie. "She could just keep it on couldn't she? Seems ridiculous," quipped Jamie, to which Amanda replied: "I like to feel free, what can I say?!"

In a past interview with Mother and Baby, Amanda described her daughters as "best friends". "Every weekend they play games together and Lexie gives Holly makeovers: she has about four outfit changes a day!" she shared. "They've got loads of dressing-up clothes and nine times out of ten they'll come downstairs wearing pillowcases reinvented as dresses or something. At the moment, Lexie is an absolute dream older sister. As she gets older I'm sure that might change but for now, Hollie thinks the world of her."

She continued: "Motherhood has changed me. It's turned out to be all I thought it would be and more. It opens you up as a person, because you're more vulnerable. As much as I like to think that I was empathetic to the world's problems before I had children, more than ever now I'm aware that this is the world my children live in. These days I never think, 'Oh, that's happening in another country, it's nothing to do with us.' I have more understanding and empathy because I'm a mother."