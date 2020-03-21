Amy Childs has accidentally revealed the name of her son – 18 months after his birth! The former TOWIE star let slip that her little boy's name is Rich while discussing motherhood at a recent event. "I love everything about being a mum," Amy said, according to The Sun. "My daughter's getting older now she's three now and she's just absolutely amazing. She's a girly girl, and my little boy Rich is amazing. He's a lovely little boy. Being a mum is the best thing I've ever done and I love it." The toddler shares the name with his father Ritchie, who Amy split from last summer after two years together.

The mum-of-two previously discussed her reasons for keeping Rich's name a secret, admitting she wouldn't be sharing too many details about her newborn in an effort to keep him out of the public eye. "We decided to keep him out of the public eye. It was something when I was pregnant that we decided to do, and obviously I put Polly on social media, but with my little boy we just decided not to. It is hard because sometimes I just want to show him off, but at the same time we did decide it."

Amy has yet to share a photo of her son's face

The 29-year-old revealed she was pregnant with Rich on Instagram when she posed in her underwear to show off her blossoming bump with her daughter Polly, who was one at the time. Alongside the photo, she wrote: "My partner and I are delighted to announce that Polly will soon be welcoming a little brother or sister Into the world. We are beyond excited #babynumbertwo #halfwaythere." Amy shares daughter Polly with her builder ex Bradley Wright, whom she split from six weeks after Polly's birth in 2017.

She then revealed in September 2018 that her first son had made his entrance into the world. Captioning a sweet photo of her sleeping baby on Instagram, she wrote: "My beautiful son, Welcome to the world darling .... Born Saturday 1st September 4.12am."

