Holly Willoughby has shared a rare video of her ten-year-old son Harry for a very important reason. Taking to Instagram, the This Morning star posted a short clip of Harry – whose face was obscured by a football emoji - performing football tricks with a 50p coin in a bid to stay entertained during self-isolation. Holly and the three children she shares with husband Dan Baldwin, Harry, Belle, eight, and Chester, are currently cooped up in the family's London home, and looking for inventive ways to keep boredom at bay. In the caption of her video, Holly explained that she's "thinking of things to keep the little ones entertained", and invited others to try Harry's challenge.

Loading the player...

WATCH: How to manage coronavirus anxiety

The TV star's full caption explained: "Thinking of things to keep the little ones and not so little ones entertained... Harry’s set you a challenge #harrys50pchallenge ... What do you say @franklampard @alanshearer @harrykane @alexscott2 @johnterry.26 @bradderswalsh? Can’t wait to see them all... use the hash tag so I can keep track! #harrys50pchallenge."

MORE: Holly Willoughby's favourite high-street shop launches new makeup collection

Holly shared the video on Instagram

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals son Chester's unexpected favourite TV show

On Thursday, Holly revealed that she would be home-schooling her three children while schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and even offered up tips to viewers of This Morning. Holly and co-star Philip Schofield revealed what they think are the most important actions to take, with Holly saying: "I think the biggest gift you can give your children right now at this moment in time is not necessarily to give them a big timetable of things to do. It's just to make them feel as calm and as loved and as safe as possible."

Phillip also advised that parents take the opportunity to rediscover the joys of reading with your children. He added: "We've just had World Book Day. What was the one thing that so many kids have lost touch with? Reading. So if you can reconnect people with reading, then just sit and have a couple of hours a day where you say, 'Right, let's get a couple of books and let's do something we wouldn't normally do.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.