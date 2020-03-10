Jenna Dewan gives birth to a baby boy and reveals his sweet name – see the adorable first pic The Step Up actress welcomed her first child with fiancé Steve Kazee

Congratulations to Jenna Dewan and her fiancé Steve Kazee, who have welcomed their first child together. The happy couple announced the arrival of their son, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, sharing similar posts on Instagram on Tuesday. Jenna gave fans a first glimpse of the newborn, sharing a black and white photo of herself cradling little Callum in her hospital bed, while Steve simply shared a black and white photo of his baby's hand. Captioning her post, Jenna wrote: "And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20." While Steve wrote: "In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child. Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20."

Steve Kazee shared a photo of his son's hands

Fans of the couple were quick to offer up messages of congratulations, while famous friends also jumped on the bandwagon. Jenna's close friend Nikki Reed – who designed her engagement ring – left a number of red heart emojis under both posts. Cat Deeley wrote: "Congratulations beauty! He is an angel," and Kate Bosworth commented: "Awwww so happy got you beauty!!!!!"

Jenna Dewan gave birth to her first son

It was only last month that Steve proposed to Jenna during her baby shower. The actress and dancer shared a stunning photo on Instagram, where her beautiful oval-shaped diamond ring was on full display. Gushing about her new fiancé, Jenna captioned a sweet photo of the two of them: "A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart." Steve shared the same image on his own Instagram account, which he captioned: "When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years."

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee announced their engagement in February

The happy couple went public with their romance in November 2018, just days after Jenna officially filed for divorce from ex-husband Channing Tatum – who she was married to for almost nine years. Soon after, she announced that she was expecting her first child with Steve. The Step Up actress also shares daughter Everly, six, with Channing, who is now dating singer Jessie J.

