Amanda Holden took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that her eight-year-old daughter Hollie had her first-ever sleepover! The Britain's Got Talent host shared a photo of the incredible sleepover scene that she'd created with some help from party planners Bespoke Slumbers, and Amanda's efforts are truly out of this world. With miniature tepees adorned with flowers, fluffy rugs and a tea party station, Hollie and her friends will most likely feel as though they've stepped into a magical kingdom! Alongside the photo, the mother-of-two wrote: "HRH's very first sleepover! We have one very excited little girl!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda shares a glimpse into her front room

Needless to say, the Heart Radio host's fans were wowed by her efforts, and took to the comment section of Amanda's post to say so. One wrote: "Setting the bar high!" Another sweetly added: "Wow I wish my first sleepover looked like this."

Amanda occasionally shares glimpses into the Surrey home she shares with her record producer husband Chris and their two children, Lexi, 14 and Hollie. When it comes to parenting tips, Amanda has plenty of wise advice, and has shared some with her fans.

MORE: Amanda Holden just brought the sunshine in the boldest Marks & Spencer blouse

Amanda shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Amanda Holden's floral midi dress is a total bargain from Topshop

The former actress has even spoken about the romance advice she's given her girls. "My big hope for them is that they find the person they want to be with first time," she told Woman & Home magazine. "I think you can handle most things if you've got a happy family life." However, the mum-of-two is fearful of being an old grandma when her daughters grow older. She added: "So the only advice I'll give them about men is 'Don't get married before you are 24, but please have children before you're 25'."

In the same interview, Amanda added that she accepts help with her children's care, seeing as she's a busy working mum. The 49-year-old added: "I FaceTime the children when I’m at work, but my parents and my husband are incredible – they help all the time. They came with me to Disneyland Paris a couple of weeks ago. And Chris is just the most incredible hands-on Dad."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.