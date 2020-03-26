Creativity certainly runs in the Beckham family, as Victoria Beckham proved when she shared a photo of one of her eight-year-old daughter Harper's drawings on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, the designer posted a photo of a drawing Harper did of a multi-coloured tree, adding the caption: "Nature." It's safe to say that Harper is keeping busy while the Beckham clan self-isolates during the current coronavirus pandemic, and little Harper's colourful creation was impressive to say the least.

Also on Wednesday evening, Victoria and her husband David Beckham hilariously attempted to bake their first cake together. Victoria documented their efforts on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse at their playful relationship. The former Spice Girl was on filming duty, while David got to work creating a lemon drizzle cake. At one point she burst into laughter when a suspicious noise could be heard in the background. "That was the dog! That was the dog making that noise!" she laughed, with David cheekily retorting: "Darling, don't lie. Seriously, we know you had baked beans for lunch." "Oh my god, stop!" Victoria replied, laying the blame firmly with the family's spaniel, Fig.

Harper's impressive drawing

Speaking of Fig, the beloved pet certainly hasn't been left out of the family's thoughts at this difficult time, with Victoria even dedicating an entire social media post to the sweet pooch on Tuesday. Sharing a fresh-faced selfie cuddled up to spaniel Fig, the former Spice Girl wrote: "Even our pets feel unsettled. Let's take the time to show them love too. We love you Fig. What are you doing to make your pets feel loved?"

Earlier this week, the mother-of-four revealed that she had started home-schooling her children. Taking once again to Instagram, the Wannabe singer shared an incredible throwback to her Spice Girl days: a photo of herself posing in front of a clunky computer! Alongside the snap, Victoria wrote: "For as long as this is our new normal we will make it positive x (All technology accepted!!!!!) xxxx VB."