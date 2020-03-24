Dermot O'Leary's pregnant wife Dee Koppang asks for baby advice during self-isolation The X Factor host and his wife are expecting their first child together

Dermot O'Leary's wife Dee Koppang has asked her Instagram followers for some advice on parenting ahead of welcoming her first child. The TV producer, who announced her pregnancy in February, revealed self-isolation has left her in a "major baby online rabbit hole of research". She told her Instagram followers: "Hey. Would love to hear your baby/nursery related recommends please for isolation online rabbit hole...! Any lovely independent brands etc."

Dermot O'Leary's wife Dee Koppang shared this post

Dee's post was inundated with recommendations from parents, with one suggesting to enjoy her time despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "I have not got any tips about baby stuff - my babies are 37 and 22," the follower remarked. "I just want to say enjoy your time with the baby together and in the first week only let people visit by arrangement - and then only agree to see the ones that will say, 'What can I do for you?' as soon as they arrive."

The couple have been married since 2012

Another said: "Lots of cuddles and hugs and singing and chatting to your little one. Go with your gut thoughts." A third post read: "Stay in bed with him/her all day. Because you can. You’ll think you’ve got 101 things to do. But you don't. Deffo a sleepyhead (gorgeous covers from @cocoandwolf) A lovely cashmere blanket from @olivierbabyandkids in fact anything from them @deliciouslyella always seems to have lovely equipment do ask her!!" [sic]

Some fans recommended various essentials. "Oh and the only thing I wish I knew... the 'envelope sleeves' on baby vests means you can take the clothes down and off the body and not over their head," replied one parent, while another suggested: "Thanks for supporting small [brands]! We make magical baby essentials (blankets, muslins, comforters etc) that are designed with science to support babies' visual development and give you a moment of calm. Win win, stay well x."

Dermot and Dee have been in a relationship for 17 years, and they have been married since 2012. The lovebirds confirmed their baby news on 1 February. "We're pleased to announce that we're expecting a little Koppang O'Leary...," they wrote on Instagram. The couple also shared a snap of a floral wreath surrounding a message, which read: "Koppang O'Leary productions presents 'New Arrival' coming soon."

