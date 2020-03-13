The cake Storm Keating made for her stepson's 21st birthday is a work of art - see photo The pregnant star could give Marry Berry a run for her money

Storm Keating has baked her stepson Jack an incredible cake to mark his 21st birthday – and we're in awe! Taking to Instagram, the wife of Ronan Keating unveiled a beautiful blue cake topped with white icing and grapes, and it looks like a work of art. Alongside the photo, Storm wrote: "I've finally finished the cake which means it's finally time to P.A.R.T.Y." Storm's followers were amazed by her baking efforts, and many took to the comment section of the doting mum's post to point out how talented she is.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ronan Keating's wife Storm shares glimpse inside their stunning home

One wrote: "Wow amazing!" A second added: "Wowsers! You talented lady. I love baking too - so therapeutic and creative. Enjoy the party," while a third hilariously joked: "I have my own cake company, want a job?"

MORE: Inside Ronan Keating and wife Storm’s incredibly chic kitchen/dining room

Storm shared a photo on the incredible cake on Instagram

MORE: Storm Keating celebrates husband Ronan's birthday in the sweetest way ahead of welcoming second baby

Jack is one of the three children that Roman has from his first marriage, alongside Missy, 18, and 14-year-old Ali. The Boyzone star also has two-year-old son Cooper, who he shares with Storm, and the happy couple recently announced that they're expecting their second child together later this year – even revealing the baby's gender!

After being probed by GMB hosts Ranvir Singh and Richard Madeley, the doting dad said: "We're having a little girl. This will be number five. We have a name but we're keeping that under wraps for a while. She's six or seven weeks away." He added: "There's a lot of excitement in the Keating household. All the kids are excited. Storm is in fantastic shape. Good times. I'm up early most mornings for radio so I should be alright."

In November, Storm took to Instagram to make the big announcement, telling fans that she was expecting in a sweet post that read: "Another little Keating on the way."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.