Storm Keating announced the happy news that she is expecting baby number two with husband Ronan Keating last year. And now, the Australian designer is basking in the glow of pregnancy despite the cold January weather. The pregnant star showed off her blossoming baby bump on Wednesday night as she joined Ronan, his daughter Missy and her boyfriend Mark Elebert, at the Cirque du Soleil press night at London's Royal Albert Hall. Storm looked beautiful in a grey polo neck midi dress and black heeled ankle boots, keeping out the chill with a cosy black coat.

In November, Storm announced her pregnancy with a sweet snapshot showing the couple’s two-year-old son Cooper kissing her tiny baby bump. "Another little Keating on the way," she captioned the image. A short while later, Ronan shared the same post on his Instagram page. Ronan and Storm have been married since August 2015, and welcomed their son together in April 2017. The Boyzone star, 42, is also a dad to three children from his first marriage; Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and 14-year-old Ali.

Last year, Australia-born Storm opened up about the possibility of having a second baby with her popstar husband. She told RSVP magazine: "It is certainly a possibility. It would be nice for Cooper to have a little brother or sister. I won't lie, the idea of trying to manage another child on top of everything else and our crazy lifestyle is not exciting, but there is certainly a possibility for Coop to have a little buddy."

She continued: "We are so lucky as Ronan is hands on and we are 50/50 when it comes to looking after Cooper. But at the same time I feel like the demand on you as a mother when you've got a young child is so great. You're making sure the house is maintained and you're making sure no one's birthdays are missed and if someone has a party that they're getting dropped off and picked up."

