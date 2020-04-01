Dermot O'Leary's wife Dee Koppang starts preparing for baby's arrival during lockdown The TV presenter and his producer wife are expecting their first child together

Dermot O'Leary's wife Dee Koppang is making the most of her time during the UK's lockdown restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak. The TV producer, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, has revealed that she has started shopping for baby clothes - and one of the pieces has already arrived! Sharing an Instagram snap of her cat alongside a "Milking It" babygrow from Claude & Co, the expectant mother gushed: "I mean... [love heart] #isolationbabyshopping @andostores @claude_and_co."

Dermot O'Leary's wife Dee Koppang shared this post on Instagram

Fans rushed to comment on the cuteness overload, with one writing: "This has made me immediately want a baby!! So exciting!!!" Another remarked: "This is absolutely adorable." A third post read: "Oooooo love love love. Sure to be on the best dressed list just like mamma." A fourth follower stated: "Precious times ahead." One other fan commented: "Sooo exciting for you guys xxx."

The post comes shortly after Dee revealed self-isolation had left her in a "major baby online rabbit hole of research". She told her Instagram followers: "Hey. Would love to hear your baby/nursery related recommends please for isolation online rabbit hole...! Any lovely independent brands etc."

It's clearly an exciting time for both Dermot and Dee, who have been in a relationship for 17 years and been married since 2012. The lovebirds confirmed their baby news on 1 February. "We're pleased to announce that we're expecting a little Koppang O'Leary...," they wrote on Instagram. The couple also shared a snap of a floral wreath surrounding a message, which read: "Koppang O'Leary productions presents 'New Arrival' coming soon."

The couple have been married since 2012

In September, Dermot opened up about their marriage and how they have managed to avoid their relationship being very public. "Oh god no, that's my idea of hell," he told Fabulous magazine when asked about maintaining a low-profile with his wife. "But at the same time I don't want to hide my wife away! So I'm never going to turn down an invite for something really cool. Some mates of mine, largely in music, have almost become prisoners in their own homes. You can't live like that."

