Dermot O'Leary has paid the sweetest tribute to his wife Dee Koppang in honour of International Women's Day. The lovely post comes weeks after the couple announced they are expecting their first child together - much to everyone's delight! Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, the TV presenter shared a snap of Dee's director chair on set alongside the caption, which read: "Inspiring, laughing, loving, creating since '78. Privileged to be along for the ride. 'Appreciate it' @deekoppangoleary #internationalwomensday."

Dermot O'Leary shared this sweet snap to mark International Women's Day

The X Factor host has been in a relationship with Dee for 17 years, and they have been married since 2012. The lovebirds confirmed Dee's pregnancy on 1 February. "We're pleased to announce that we're expecting a little Koppang O'Leary...," they wrote on Instagram. The couple also shared a snap of a floral wreath surrounding a message, which read: "Koppang O'Leary productions presents 'New Arrival' coming soon."

The couple have been married since 2012

The happy news comes shortly after Dermot opened up about their marriage and how they have managed to avoid their relationship being very public. "Oh god no, that's my idea of hell," he told Fabulous magazine in September when asked about maintaining a low-profile with his wife. "But at the same time I don't want to hide my wife away! So I'm never going to turn down an invite for something really cool. Some mates of mine, largely in music, have almost become prisoners in their own homes. You can't live like that."

The 46-year-old also divulged his easy secret to maintaining a happy marriage. "We don't have the recipe, but it's going well," he said. "It's a work in progress, isn't it? The key for me is giving each other space, not giving each other a hard time and actually having fun together. And we do."

