Incredible photos of UK royal landmarks before and after lockdown Royal attractions across the UK are empty due to COVID-19

Most parts of London have been eerily deserted due to the recent lockdown restrictions, which was put in place in March in a bid to slow down the spread of coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the public to stay alert and avoid non-essential travel when possible, leaving heavily populated areas completely empty. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at a selection of images from royal landmarks showing the stark contrast before and after the lockdown.

Buckingham Palace

This iconic palace is the Queen's official residence, and is often swarmed by those wishing to catch a glimpse of the royal landmark. However, the area is now completely deserted with not a single car, bus, taxi or person in sight.

St Paul's Cathedral

Prince Charles' first wedding to Princess Diana in 1981 was held in the historic setting of St Paul's Cathedral. Each year, the cathedral attracts millions of visitors. The streets surrounding the area now lie empty, with neighbouring city workers avoiding the centre and opting to work from home instead.

Westminster Abbey

This is the location the Queen and Prince Philip, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, picked as their wedding venue. Government officials and tourists alike are now nowhere to be seen.

Trafalgar Square

Trafalgar Square is a ten-minute journey down Pall Mall to Buckingham Palace, with tourists coming in their droves to cool down at the water-fountains during the height of summer. Here, a man pictured wearing a mask can be seen sitting alone in the tourist hotspot.

Tower Bridge

London's iconic Tower Bridge, next door to the Tower of London, tends to be bustling with commuters and tourists day and night. Despite usually being a well-frequented route through the city, a scarce amount of cars can now be seen driving through.

Hyde Park

The Diana Memorial Fountain, which was opened in 2004, is a unique memorial to the late Princess Diana. Visitors at Hyde Park are often pictured reading their books or having their lunch nearby. The memorial now lies empty as Boris Johnson has opted to close the gates to the memorial in a bid to encourage self-isolation.

Windsor Castle

Royal fans who like to enjoy a day trip away from London often visit Windsor Castle, and wander around the high street. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the streets outside are left empty now that shops and pubs have been closed.

