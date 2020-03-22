Like most of us, Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field are trying to stay entertained while social distancing, and like many people, they also have children to entertain! Ayda shared photos to Instagram at the weekend showing how her kids are spending the time while the family lays low and waits for the threat of Covid-19 to pass, posting the sweet snaps to Instagram Stories. In one, her oldest daughter Teddy, seven, was sitting cross-legged on the ground with her back to the camera.

WATCH: The heart-warming moment Robbie Williams cradles his newborn baby

The little girl wore pink trousers and a matching hat with a white T-shirt and she had her hands on her knees. Ayda captioned the image: "Teddy taking a moment to meditate… (She has no idea I'm behind her… it's the sweetest moment!)" In the next photo, the mum-of-four shared a snap of her youngest daughter, one-year-old Coco, standing in the pool, wearing an adorable green-and-white striped swimsuit, her head turned away, showing off her wet hair. Ayda captioned this: "Ready to join the home play #cocopow."

Young Teddy took time out to relax and meditate

Ayda and Robbie, who married in 2010, also share two sons: Charlie, who was born in 2014, and new arrival Beau. In a surprise announcement, the actress and presenter revealed that the couple had expanded their family in an Instagram post on Valentine's Day. The star uploaded a photo showing four sets of children's feet – one of which belonged to a tiny baby. In the caption, she wrote: "Spot the difference... On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams."

One-year-old Coco is a water baby

She went on: "As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family xx."

