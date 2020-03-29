Strictly Come Dancing champion Kelvin Fletcher shared the sweetest video of his youngest child to Instagram at the weekend, and he's clearly making his dad proud! The former Emmerdale star uploaded the short clip on Saturday when he was watching TV on the sofa with his one-year-old son, Milo. The dad-of-two said hello to his fans on the social media platform before panning the camera to his side, where the little boy sat. Milo looked adorable in a grey sweatshirt with the hood up as he stared straight ahead, seemingly absorbed in what he was watching.

WATCH: Kelvin Fletcher shares sweet video of family during Sunday outing

Kelvin tagged the video with Instagram's Stay Home logo, which encourages people to follow government recommendations around social distancing during the coronavirus lockdown. As well as Milo, Kelvin also shares three-year-old daughter Marnie with his wife Elizabeth Marsland. The couple first met as children, reunited around ten years ago, and went on to get married in 2015.

Kelvin shares two children with his wife Liz

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! just after their wedding, Kelvin revealed: "I knew I wanted to marry Liz the day I met her. Deep down I knew she was The One. The image of Liz coming towards me up the aisle will live with me forever. She took my breath away. She looked so beautiful." Last month, the 36-year-old enjoyed a late night with his Strictly partner Oti Mabuse, and Liz was snapped without her wedding ring shortly after, leading to speculation that they might be experiencing relationship difficulties.

However, the couple insisted that they weren't having problems, and Kelvin told The Sun: "Everything is amazing. I am just a little bit bewildered by all the attention. But I am sure it will all blow over." In fact, the star has a lot to look forward to later in the year, as he's set to star in the pantomime Sleeping Beauty in Sheffield this Christmas, for which he can reportedly expect to rake in £100,000.

