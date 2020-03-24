Ryan Thomas recently welcomed a little boy with fiance Lucy Mecklenburgh, but he took to social media to reveal how the coronavirus outbreak has impacted their little family. While many parents spend the weeks after their baby is born in a little bubble of love, getting to know their new arrival and welcoming them into the wider family, Lucy and Ryan have not been able to do so. By following recommendations to self-isolate, the former Coronation Street star - who also shares daughter Scarlett with his ex Tina O'Brien - has not only been separated from part of his family, but he has also not been able to properly introduce his two children to one another.

A picture Ryan shared on Instagram shows his 11-year-old daughter meeting little Roman over FaceTime. "Thank god for technology! I’m finding it really tough being away from my family and sad this is how my daughter met her baby brother," he wrote in the caption. "To any other broken families I feel your pain and it’s killing me being apart from my daughter and family for so long, especially at this special time."

Ryan shared this picture of his daughter Scarlett meeting baby Roman over FaceTime

Although he was clearly upset, he did continue by stating he understands how important it is to help minimise contact during this time. Ryan concluded: "BUT we all need to take social isolation and social distancing seriously and it’s a sacrifice we have to make to save lives."

To keep busy, Ryan has revealed he is keeping fit with his new baby boy. On his Instagram Stories, he showed a video of himself doing squats while Roman slept in his arms, while last week saw him go for his first walk with his son. "Our first walk...this one makes staying home so much better," he wrote alongside a picture of himself dressed in head-to-toe blue, even coordinating Roman's fluffy babygrow and baby carrier.

