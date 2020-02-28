Charley Webb reveals the lengths she's gone to to help son Bowie's troubled sleeping The Emmerdale actress is taking serious steps…

Charley Webb has made no secret of her son Bowie's sleepless nights – but the time has come for her to take action. The Emmerdale actress revealed that she has hired a sleep consultant who has worked wonders to give her and husband Matthew Wolfenden their eight hours back. Sharing a video on her Instagram Stories on Friday, Charley revealed: "So I spoke a while (ago) about Bowie’s sleep and Ace’s sleep and how Bowie was coming into our room every single night and waking the baby up and waking us up and it was just awful.

Charley Webb has been struggling with son Bowie's 'awful' sleeping habits

"We have now finally got the help that we needed, we have worked with the Night Ninja, who has been amazing. Bowie goes to sleep now on his own after his story, don’t have to lay with him anymore and he doesn’t come into our bedroom until the sun comes up on his groclock the next morning."

Charley Webb has hired a sleep consultant to help with son Bowie

MORE: Charley Webb reveals her birthday gift from baby Ace – and it's not what she wanted

The Debbie Dingle star went on to credit the groclock, which helps to sleep train children, for "changing their lives". She continued: "It’s been incredible. If you haven’t tried a groclock, do because honestly it’s changed our lives completely and it just means that we’ve got an evening and it’s just so much better now. And it’s important for him as well to be able to do that."

Charley has also been struggling with son Ace

MORE: Charley Webb shares rare photo with lookalike mum during family celebrations

Of course, it's not all good news for Charley and Matthew as their youngest son Ace has been poorly for the last week, meaning their good night's sleep has again been interrupted. But Charley is now confident she can get him back on track once his illness clears. She added: "But at least it’s going to work again when Ace is better to get back into the pattern, but he now goes to sleep every night and every sleep with no dummy and again, it’s just stopped him waking up through the night."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.