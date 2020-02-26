Charley Webb reveals her birthday gift from baby Ace – and it's not what she wanted The Emmerdale star turned 32 on Wednesday

Charley Webb celebrated her 32nd birthday on Wednesday – but unfortunately for her, her son Ace gave her an unwanted gift. The Emmerdale actress revealed that she was forced to enjoy a birthday lunch on just "1.3 seconds of sleep" after little Ace kept her up all night after falling sick earlier this week. Sharing her thanks on Instagram, Charley posted to her Stories: "Thank you for all the lovely birthday messages. Aces present to Mummy was to get to know him that little bit more… ALL NIGHT LONG! I have to drag myself out for my birthday lunch on 1.3 seconds of sleep, wish me luck."

On Tuesday morning, Charley revealed on Instagram that her youngest son was feeling under the weather, adding that baby Ace had been "sick before bed" and "cried most of the night". Sharing a photo of Buster, one of her three sons, sprawled out on the floor in an adorable pirate's costume, the doting mum wrote: "8am life in the Wolfies. While I've had no sleep with Ace. He was sick before bed and cried most of the night. Poor little thing. Now feeling sorry for myself as well. It's going to be a long day."

Charley Webb has had difficulty with baby Ace over the last few months

MORE: Charley Webb shares rare photo with lookalike mum during family celebrations

The Debbie Dingle actress is known for her outspoken approach to motherhood and often shares intimate family moments with her fans. This isn't the first time that the 32-year-old has detailed her difficult nights with her youngest son, who was born in July. In December, the mother-of-three once again announced that Ace was having difficulty sleeping through the entire night, confiding in her fans on social media.

Charley Webb didn't quite get the birthday gift she was hoping for

MORE: Emmerdale's Charley Webb shares photo inside her incredible dining room

Charley emotionally explained: "So, Ace has stopped sleeping. What we used to do, is put him down between seven and half seven, and he would sleep for a good few hours before he would moan. Now, you put him down, he goes to sleep, and then within 15 minutes, 20 minutes, he's awake, crying. So, I'm wondering if anyone else has had this, because he's just not sleeping at all now through the night. He just wakes up constantly, and I am exhausted."

Charley shares three sons with her husband and Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden: Buster, nine, Bowie, four, and little Ace, who is now seven months old.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.